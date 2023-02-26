Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,308 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $29,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Cellular by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,874,000 after buying an additional 136,859 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,046,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 232,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,217.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on USM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE:USM opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

