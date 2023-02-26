Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $27.68 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $27,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 113.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $14,265,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.1 %

IFF stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.