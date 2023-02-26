Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

