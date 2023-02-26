Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 48,251 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

