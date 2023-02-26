Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 54,039 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,039 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average is $140.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.68.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.