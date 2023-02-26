Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.96% of SJW Group worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SJW stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

