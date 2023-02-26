Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $22,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

