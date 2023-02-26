Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.24% of Royal Gold worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 94.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.93.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

