Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.08 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Tenet Healthcare worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 326,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 115,019 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 324,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 196,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.