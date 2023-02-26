Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

