GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $154.03 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.88.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

