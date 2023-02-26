GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after buying an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,310,000 after buying an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2,995.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,720,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 2,632,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,821,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,472,000 after buying an additional 1,877,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

