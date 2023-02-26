G999 (G999) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,663.50 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00055309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026361 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003689 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

