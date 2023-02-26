FREYR Battery (FREY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect FREYR Battery to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:FREY opened at $8.26 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,821,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 233,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FREYR Battery Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FREY. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.