Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €31.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

FRE stock opened at €26.32 ($28.00) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.15. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($85.11).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

