Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.55) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.17) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.07.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
NYSE FMS opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.65.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.
