Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.55) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.17) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE FMS opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.