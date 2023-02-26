Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.55) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after buying an additional 11,209,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

