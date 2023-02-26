Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.55) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.07.
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.02.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.
