Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($49.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.8 %

FME stock opened at €37.51 ($39.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 12 month high of €63.60 ($67.66). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

