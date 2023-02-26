Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fraport from €45.00 ($47.87) to €47.00 ($50.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fraport from €48.00 ($51.06) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Price Performance

FPRUY stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.