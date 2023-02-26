Fisker (FSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Fisker to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fisker Stock Down 8.4 %
NYSE:FSR opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Fisker has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.74.
Insider Activity at Fisker
In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208 over the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fisker
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fisker (FSR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.