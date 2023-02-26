Fisker (FSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Fisker to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FSR opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Fisker has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208 over the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after purchasing an additional 437,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,587,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 298,185 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,817,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after buying an additional 383,709 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

