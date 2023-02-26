First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Trims Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals makes up about 4.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 2.11% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANIP opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $718.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.