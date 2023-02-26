First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Buys 156,457 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 156,457 shares during the quarter. AXT accounts for 1.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 1.14% of AXT worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AXT by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AXT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AXT by 132.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.06. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

