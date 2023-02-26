First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Buys $14,583.60 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) Director Eugene Flood, Jr. bought 20 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $729.18 per share, with a total value of $14,583.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,583.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCA opened at $739.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $772.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $803.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $885.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 EPS for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.
