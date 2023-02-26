First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Buys $14,583.60 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) Director Eugene Flood, Jr. bought 20 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $729.18 per share, with a total value of $14,583.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,583.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $739.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $772.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $803.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $885.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

