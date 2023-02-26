Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Evergy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.20.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

