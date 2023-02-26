Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $161.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $121.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.88.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its position in Etsy by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 66,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Etsy by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Etsy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 12,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

