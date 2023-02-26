ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2511 per share on Thursday, March 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.23.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) by 2,670.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

