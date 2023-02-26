Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $66.82 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Establishment Labs by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

