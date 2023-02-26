Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.55% of Essent Group worth $133,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after buying an additional 411,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 251,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

