Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Lifted by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Entegris by 781.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entegris Stock Down 3.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

ENTG stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.