Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $477.82 million and $33.92 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002054 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002087 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.00418807 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,591.40 or 0.28308610 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
