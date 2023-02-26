Energi 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $208,955.74 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Energi has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $208,955.74 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00078080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,906,244 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

