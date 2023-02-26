Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.08 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $16.08 billion and approximately $1.69 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for approximately $189.23 or 0.00816000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 177.81038462 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,746,494.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

