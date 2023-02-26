Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESRT. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 974,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 387,609 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,548,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 152.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

