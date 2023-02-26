Elrond Hits One Day Volume of $34.31 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Elrond has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $34.31 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48.33 or 0.00209230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,057,473 coins and its circulating supply is 25,052,321 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

