eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC reduced its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,697 shares during the quarter. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in eHealth by 5,760.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

