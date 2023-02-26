Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDIT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of EDIT opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 93,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

