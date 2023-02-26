Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.