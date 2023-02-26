Eaton Vance Management Sells 8,961 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.67% of Herc worth $50,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares in the company, valued at $34,097,580.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $11,696,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares in the company, valued at $430,324,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,285 shares of company stock worth $84,187,803. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRI opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.88. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $171.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. Herc had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

