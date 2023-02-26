Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $52,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.