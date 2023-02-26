Eaton Vance Management Purchases 156,340 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,340 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.96% of GXO Logistics worth $39,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $1,643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $333,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 549.6% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 244,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 206,726 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.5% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $31,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.5 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $84.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.