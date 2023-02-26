Eaton Vance Management Purchases 11,207 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Altria Group worth $47,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Altria Group by 866.7% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

