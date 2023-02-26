Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Woodward were worth $48,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Woodward by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD opened at $97.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. Woodward’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

