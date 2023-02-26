Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,209 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $38,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

