Eaton Vance Management Buys 2,642 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.74% of Lithia Motors worth $43,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 587,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $255.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.96. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.39 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

