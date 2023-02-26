Eaton Vance Management Acquires 2,512 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $44,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,064,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 56.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after buying an additional 860,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,285,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,594,000 after buying an additional 67,323 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $247.30 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

