Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ESTE opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Earthstone Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 93,418 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

