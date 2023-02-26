Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.
Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
Earthstone Energy Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of ESTE opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Earthstone Energy
Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.