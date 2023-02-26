E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Announces Earnings Results

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.77 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. E.W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of SSP traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 606,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $140,693.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 23.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

