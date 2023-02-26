DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.82.

NYSE:DTE opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

