Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) vs. Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) and Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Direct Line Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bâloise pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Direct Line Insurance Group pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bâloise pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Direct Line Insurance Group and Bâloise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Line Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A $0.90 9.43 Bâloise N/A N/A N/A $1.14 12.53

Analyst Ratings

Direct Line Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bâloise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and Bâloise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Line Insurance Group 2 6 0 0 1.75 Bâloise 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bâloise has a consensus price target of $155.00, indicating a potential upside of 990.01%. Given Bâloise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bâloise is more favorable than Direct Line Insurance Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Direct Line Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Line Insurance Group and Bâloise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Line Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Bâloise N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bâloise beats Direct Line Insurance Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business. The Home segment consists of home insurance together with associated legal protection cover. The Rescue and Other Personal Lines segment offers rescue products sold through the Group’s own brand, Green Flag, and personal lines insurance. The Commercial segment consists commercial insurance for small and medium-size entities sold through NIG, Direct Line for Business, Churchill for Business, and through partnership brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Bromley, the United Kingdom.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance. The Life segment provides endowment policies, term insurance, investment-linked products and private placement life insurance. The Asset Management & Banking segment consists of Baloise Bank SoBa, which acts as a universal bank in Switzerland; and Deutscher Ring Bausparkasse, which operates in Germany. The Other Activities segment includes equity investment, real estate, and financing firms. The company was founded on May 2, 1863 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

