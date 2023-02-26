Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.65.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.